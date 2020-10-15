Letter: We deserve more

In today’s (Oct. 6) endorsements for the Iowa House District 93, the Quad-City Times endorsed my 12-year incumbent opponent. While disappointed I was not chosen, I respect their right to an opinion of status quo leadership. What I do not accept is their misrepresentation of what was said.

They suggested I believe "K-12 education is being adequately funded but that the money could be better utilized". For such an important issue this is a brief and vague assertion. To quote my survey response published on the United Way website, "I support an improved formula that will provide sustainable support to all districts. Effective formulas that address the challenges that are building barriers within these populations". I further stated, "Iowa children represent 25% of our current population but in reality, are 100% of our Iowa future. Any attempt to ignore challenges, any unwillingness to work for success in service and delivery is unacceptable to me".