In response to your July 14 editorial, "The Power of a Strong Local Press," I agree the Quad-City Times is of significant value to the community. However, I do not agree with your statement that "folks know they can trust the Times."
The billing practices of your newspaper are deceptive. For over 30 years, we subscribed to the print version of your newspaper, paying our subscription every 13 weeks. Several times a year, the subscription price would rise dramatically. Upon calling customer service, the price would be lowered somewhat from the invoiced amount.
Most recently, I was paying $71.25 for 13 weeks. I was told that to renew for another 13 weeks would cost $95, a 33 percent increase. I complained about this to customer service. After much discussion I was offered a 13 week subscription for $80, which is still a 12 percent increase. I cancelled my subscription, receiving my last delivered paper on May 26, 2019.
I greatly missed the paper and its content. On July 7, I took advantage of a 13-week offer for your e-edition for $3. I am very much enjoying reading the paper again. However, I have been charged on my credit card $3 every day from July 7 through July 12. I have called three times to complain but the charges did not stop.
I finally contacted my credit card to dispute the charges and to tell them to accept no more charges from Lee News Subscription. We do not trust the Quad-City Times.
Martha Hellstrom Bakeris
Bettendorf