TITLE: Let transgenders compete, but ...

If we thought logically about the transgender issue in athletic participation, we'd come up with two simple concepts to solve it:

(1) Have three categories of competition: male, female and transgender.

(2) Or, before allowing a transgender athlete to compete against cisgenders, require him/her to have the operation and make sure his/her blood chemistry shows the proper balance of hormones.

Two decades ago, I had a wonderful transgender male-turned-female friend, about my age. She had the operation and her blood chemistry was nearly that of a female. Competing in masters swimming at the time, I wouldn't have minded if she were on the starting block next to me.

But we don't think logically in this nation anymore. So, let's let a high school boy who feels like a girl but hasn't taken the above steps join the girls' swimming or track team, kick "her" opponents' butts, assault the record book, and beat "her" cisgender counterparts out of college scholarships and other honors. I'll be watching when the stuff hits the fan.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island