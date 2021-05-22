Letter: We follow the rules

This is in response to the May 20 letter titled "The gate will stay closed."

I’m a 78-year-old grandmother. I’ve ridden a bike – both for fun and for transportation – since I was old enough to turn the pedals. I have a huge group of friends who also love to ride and/or run. And yes, most of us belong to both the Cornbelt Running Club and the Quad Cities Bicycle Club. Not one of us would even think about throwing so much as a gum wrapper away on the road; we don’t use filthy language around anyone, and we always try to follow the rules of the road.

I don’t have a clue as to whom Ms. Smith is referring to in her letter, but the people involved are absolutely not indicative of either CBRC or QCBC. She seems to think all runners or bike riders are irresponsible outlaws. We are actually just ordinary people – moms and dads, grandmothers and grandfathers, kids and grandkids - enjoying an activity we love, and hopefully in the process, keeping our minds and bodies healthy. There are a few bad apples in every group. It’s true of Riverdale as well.

If Ms. Smith would look into her heart, she’d realize the lessons the Riverdale children are learning are selfishness and discrimination, not to mention a lack of concern for the safety and well-being of others.