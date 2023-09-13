The news reports an active shooter incident at a local school. What if you know that your child, or grandchild, is a student at that school? How would that shape your attitude toward guns?

An article in this paper on Sept. 2 documented the wide public concern for the plague of gun violence in our country. With 33 mass killings (of four or more persons) with 163 dead as of Aug. 21, we are on track for the most mass killings since 2006. Many of these are random killings of innocent people, children and adults. For all of us these are sobering statistics. We need to think seriously about the easy access to guns in our society.

Also documented was the political divide over efforts to limit the availability of guns. Most Democrats (92%) want stronger gun laws, while Republican support for such measures has dropped from 49% a year ago, to 32% now. In the first Republican debate, when asked about school shootings, no one even raised the issue of guns.

If you are one of the vast majority of Americans who want common sense restrictions on access to guns, and especially to military style assault weapons, please consider supporting Democratic candidates in the 2024 election - those who will advocate for stricter gun legislation.

Frank Samuelson

Moline