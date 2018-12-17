In a better world, the controversy about Rock Island County’s grand 1896 courthouse would be resolved, and we’d be looking forward to its rehabilitation.
A prominent county board member sent me a text that "if there was a realistic prospect of saving it, I can’t think of a single county board member who would oppose it." So how about this? We have Joe Lemon, a developer with a track record of restoring historic buildings such as Abbey Station in Rock Island. We have a price, since he has been in working with a leading Quad-City general contractor. We have a plan. I spent a few days the other week coming up with a design making the courthouse fully code-compliant.
We have a proven need for county office space. The 1898 Rock Island County office building contains hazardous asbestos and is outdated by the standards of today's construction.
Although the Americans with Disabilities Act is over 25 years old, the county building does not extend the same civil rights to disabled citizens that it does everyone else. And the building is without sprinklers -- no place for historic documents.
We have a funding mechanism. Give Mr. Lemon a long-term lease of the interior, and he can do a renovation, which would permit him to take federal and state historic tax breaks. The county could lease back the building, and once depreciated out, would take possession, free and clear. Sounds like a plan to me.
Bill Handel
Davenport
Note: Handel is a retired architect