Letter: We have a problem
Letter: We have a problem

Shots fired, 80 shell casings recovered from various guns; damage at the Skybridge and Figge Art Museum; nearly 300 reports of gun violence in a year.

Wake up. We have a problem!

Our community has a responsibility along with the Davenport Police Department to take care of our neighborhoods. Frankly, it was a shame that Mayor Mike Matson had to ask for additional help to combat gun violence. Help?

Help won't be found in building additional detention centers. Prevention is a major key. A better process should be established to locate and support programs that will reach our youth before they get into the system and assist those seeking a way out of the system.

Help comes in spending money to support programs in our community that make a difference. The sad reality is that many of these senseless, random, and sometimes targeted acts of gun violence could be prevented by programs addressing the hurt, brokenness, abandonment and trauma that grooms individuals for destructive behavior.

Mr. Mayor and Chief of Police Paul Sikorski, I have answered my call to action, servanthood and mentorship as a resident and human being. I love my city and its residents. I reached out to your offices over a month ago to address these issues and to express how our community outreach could positively impact the youth and community as well. I'm still waiting for a return call from the both of you.

Pastor Troy Lockhart

Bettendorf

(Lockhart is pastor at Higher Elevation Ministries, Davenport, and has formed an organization called Helping Other Individuals Succeed Today)

