Letter: We have a problem

Shots fired, 80 shell casings recovered from various guns; damage at the Skybridge and Figge Art Museum; nearly 300 reports of gun violence in a year.

Wake up. We have a problem!

Our community has a responsibility along with the Davenport Police Department to take care of our neighborhoods. Frankly, it was a shame that Mayor Mike Matson had to ask for additional help to combat gun violence. Help?

Help won't be found in building additional detention centers. Prevention is a major key. A better process should be established to locate and support programs that will reach our youth before they get into the system and assist those seeking a way out of the system.

Help comes in spending money to support programs in our community that make a difference. The sad reality is that many of these senseless, random, and sometimes targeted acts of gun violence could be prevented by programs addressing the hurt, brokenness, abandonment and trauma that grooms individuals for destructive behavior.