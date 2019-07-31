I am having a difficult time understanding what Mr. Grothus was stating in his letter to the editor on July 26. I get that he was upset, alleging an editorial called Trump a racist for telling congresswomen of color to go back to their countries of origin.
Mr. Grothus did admit it was a Trumpian mistake to do so. However, the letter writer’s reasons for allowing Trump to ask Americans to self-deport are confusing.
Apparently, Mr. Grothus believes that expressing displeasure in the words, actions, and policies of the Trump administration is un-American. I must point out to Mr. Grothus that it is his Constitutional right to express this thought. Just as it is any American’s right to speak out about injustice in our country. Freedom of speech is the right to express any opinions without censorship or restraint. Denying a citizen this right is un-American. The good value of the press is that it speaks truth to power. Thank you, Quad-City Times.
Faith Endresen
Davenport