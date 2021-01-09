Letter: We have control

I found Gene Beenk's (Jan. 6) letter on how to think quite interesting. But his last sentence said, "unless you have special training, you have little if any control over what you think."

I suggest that as created free-will human beings, we do control what we think. Scripture tells us "Do not be conformed to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of our mind".

God can renew our minds and our hearts as well if we receive and trust Christ as Savior and Lord. Proverbs contrasts wisdom versus foolishness. Proverbs 9:10 says, "The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding."

Quite ironically, that same day the U.S. Capitol was breached and a woman was shot; it reminded me of another proverb: "The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life, but violence takes lives."

Bruce Peters

Coal Valley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0