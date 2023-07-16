Are you in a fighting mood? Hardly a day goes by without mobs gathering at statehouses or sporting events. Retailers lock products behind plexiglass for fear of looters.

Over the years we’ve become desensitized to these disorderly scenes. The idle remarks on Twitter and elsewhere only exacerbate this climate. And those causing mayhem often avoid arrest thanks to liberal prosecutors.

It is not the danger of foreign adversaries I fear, but the ideologies that define them. Variations of these doctrines are infecting the American mind, resulting in a culture war waged on behalf of our enemies. We have met the enemy and he is us.

How did we as a nation get here? We got here? We have steadily eliminated Biblical precepts from our daily lives.

When choosing leaders, Moses said in Exodus that we should “look for able men from all the people, men who fear God, who are trustworthy and hate a bribe, and place such men over the people as chiefs.” Have we followed this precept?

To our demise, we are failing to select enough trustworthy leaders who fear God and hate bribes. As a consequence, we are drifting away from the truths that promote civility and decency within society. Today, our nation’s founding precepts are vilified as threats to democracy.

This drift should concern each of us. As we continue to self-destruct, please remember Abe Lincoln’s words, “If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher.”

Is that what you want?

Mike Steffen

Moline