Letter: We have the votes

Our government in Washington has been purchased by big money interests. Elizabeth Warren advocates for big structural changes to return some of that wealth to the rest of us.

Picture a big bin of grain, filled to the very top. This is the wealth that the top .01% is sitting on. Now visualize the overflow of a few kernels all around the base of the bin. That is the money that all the rest of us have to meet our expenses. Warren wants to skim two inches off the top of that big bin and call it a wealth tax. Remember, in order to qualify for membership in the big bin group, you must have at least $50 million.

The money skimmed off would be enough to fund health insurance for every American, make college education free, give free daycare for working parents, forgive student loan debt, etc.

The stock market may be booming, but most Iowans are living paycheck-to-paycheck. Young adults on minimum wage are still living with their parents. Young working moms can't afford to go back to school because of childcare costs. The working class is stagnating without a future.

We need big, structural change. We need Democratic majorities in the House and Senate to pass President Elizabeth Warren's plans. Caucus for and vote for her.

They may have all the money, but we have the votes.