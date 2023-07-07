On July 1 at Pickens, South Carolina, Donald Trump boasted about the Supreme Court ending affirmative action at universities and colleges. He said it was now based on merit rather than the chance an African American might have the rare chance to beat out a white person. Trump has thrown Black people under the bus and shoved Blacks out of the MAGA boat. We now have a clear picture of how Trump really feels about African Americans.
Then we have Clarence Thomas, a judge of the Supreme Court, who is supposed to decide cases based solely on the Constitution. Yet he used the phrase, "All men are created equal," which is not in the Constitution to end affirmative action at universities and colleges.
Terry Sullivan
Davenport