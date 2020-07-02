Letter: We know Joe and Joe knows us

Joe Biden has been to our union halls, marched on our picket lines, and is a champion in every sense of the word. As a senator and later as vice president, Joe used his voice and his vote to advance the cause of working people. He fought for living wages, health care, retirement security and civil rights. He never lost his core of goodness.

Joe’s greatest asset is his character. When he gives us his word, we can take it to the bank. When he tells us he cares, we know it’s true. This endorsement is about working people’s hopes and aspirations. It is an expression of support for Joe Biden. Just imagine what working people can accomplish with an ally in the White House.

Trump campaigned as a friend of workers. After his election he has showed his true colors. He slashed rules designed to protect us on the job and cut workplace health and safety inspectors to their lowest level in history. He took away overtime pay from millions of workers, and undermined collective bargaining and the freedom to form a union. Trump’s response to COVID-19 has been “delinquent, delayed, disorganized, and deadly”.

The above remarks were taken from AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka’s endorsement of Joe Biden for president. The ballot box can make a “hero of you,” when voting for “We know Joe and Joe know us.”.-