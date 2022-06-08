Letter: We live in the wild, wild West

The proliferation of deadly weapons in our country is now long, long past a “tipping point." Weapons of war should not be produced by private individuals, for use by private individuals. Military-grade weapons must be immediately removed from open availability, except by government contract for use by legal military defense forces. Using 3-D printers to make such things should be stopped immediately. Those printer machines should be created without the software allowing the creation of guns! Machinery should be programmed to always mark all guns with serial numbers and be unable to be activated if none is on the device. Further, manufacturers of weapons used in such crimes as Uvalde, Texas, should be fully liable for their culpability.