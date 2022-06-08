 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We live in the wild, wild West

The proliferation of deadly weapons in our country is now long, long past a “tipping point." Weapons of war should not be produced by private individuals, for use by private individuals. Military-grade weapons must be immediately removed from open availability, except by government contract for use by legal military defense forces. Using 3-D printers to make such things should be stopped immediately. Those printer machines should be created without the software allowing the creation of guns! Machinery should be programmed to always mark all guns with serial numbers and be unable to be activated if none is on the device. Further, manufacturers of weapons used in such crimes as Uvalde, Texas, should be fully liable for their culpability.

The intent and meaning of Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution has been twisted and perverted to serve those elements of our culture which have made enormous amounts of money from the manufacture and sale of weaponry. The most recent horrific mass shooting has set people “talking”, again! Talk is cheap, action is not, and enforcement of all of the provisions of the now numerous laws on the books regarding guns needs to start now.

“We the People” must unite to ensure gun law enforcement and manufacturer liability. Vote carefully, America. Let those precious lives lost not be in vain.

Caryl Altemus

Moline

