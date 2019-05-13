Recently, there has been coverage of Davenport families being refused the ability to open enroll to other districts. Why is this even news? The local media seems to pick every single negative story it can on Davenport schools. There are disgruntled families in every school district but only Davenport makes the news.
There is not a mass exodus of families leaving Davenport schools. Ten out of 15,000 students want to leave. Our family and many other great families are not captives of Davenport schools. Actually, we purposely chose to live in this house so we can be a part of a great school. We had a choice of where to live. We love our teachers, our schools, the diversity and the city of Davenport.
Andrea Porter
Davenport