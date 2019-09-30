The median household income in Scott County continues to trail the nation, the state and other large Iowa counties. It’s unacceptable, and we must grow our regional economy. One opportunity is expansion of our river transportation services. This goal would be facilitated greatly by a federal designation of our already considerable port district capacity, including both Illinois and Iowa terminals and other infrastructure.
The so-called "Ports of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois" is the largest port district in the nation without federal recognition. It is already among the “Top 100” American ports, but federal designation and business development focus could catapult us into the “Top 50.”
A federal designation heightens awareness, establishes metrics, creates a marketing platform and delineates a critical mass of services that will help recruit national and international business. It would attract government grants and private investment and help ensure affordable transportation for local agricultural and manufacturing exports.
Scott County supervisors passed a resolution supporting port designation. Well done. But eliminating income disparity that separates Scott County from Polk County by 12% requires more regional collaboration. Closing the nearly 30% gap in income growth rates between Scott and Linn counties demands sharper focus. And keeping pace with Johnson County's population growth – now seven times faster than Scott County's – calls for greater innovation and leadership.
The Quad-Cities has extraordinary, natural assets and an exceptional workforce. We can compete and win in the transportation/logistics industry — globally. Let’s put our collective resources to work on this and other economic development initiatives.
Ken Croken
Scott County Supervisor
Davenport