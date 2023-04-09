If American businesses wish to thrive, they need to have consumers who have funds to buy their products or services. Today, many workers must rely on government assistance for healthcare, food programs, housing assistance, just to name a few.

Why did the middle-class vanish? Where did all the wealth go? Why are many states (Iowa) cutting the very programs that people now need to keep up with Inflation?

Let's look at where we now are. Wages have been stagnant for 50 years. Corporate America refuses to pay workers a livable wage, so they must rely on government assistance to meet their daily needs. If we want smaller government why are more people looking for government assistance today than 50 years ago? BINGO. All the wealth over the past 50 years was shifted to the very top of the corporate ladder.

If American businesses, chamber of commerce, and Wall Street want a Vibrant economy they must start paying American workers wages that meet the needs of today, not 1975. If they continue to accommodate only their stockholders and throw the American worker under the bus then only the government will be available to help them meet their daily needs.

The American pie is getting smaller every year for the American worker. UNLESS we start to share the pie, two things will happen: Our government will get larger, and more people will rely on them for daily living expenses and American business will slowly wither on the vine due to lack of consumer spending.

In order to survive in today's capitalism, we will not survive without Helping each other.

Dave Fuller

Davenport