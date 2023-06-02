Everyone has a place in their heart that should be filled by God. Some fill it with money, sex, and others' gods - I call these fake gods. They may also fill it with hate.

I once saw a movie about an old evil man. He hated all kinds of people for example gay, women, people of all colors. The list covered just about every kind of people. Finally, the person interviewing him asked him that it seems that you don't love anyone. He thought for a long time and he said I used to love one person but he died, so sad.

I listen to people's everyday testimony of their hate for others while saying that they love Jesus, liars all. It is written "a new command I give you: Love one another as I have loved you, so we must love one another."

Robert L. Davis

Davenport