Bill Wohlford’s recent op-ed is sad, fact-challenged, and illogical, beginning with his headline assertion of “Liberals using scare tactics.” Facts and condemning the restrictions of intellectual freedoms are not "scare tactics” — it is telling like it is. And let’s review his own scare tactics, his use of terms like “pornography,” “garbage print,” “material that once was forbidden by decency laws,” “plethora of smut,” “spite, riots and crime,” and “the moral sewer that has been foisted on us.” Pure hysterics and fear-mongering. No mention of the admirable work of administrators, teachers, and librarians.

Since when are the facts of life to be considered pornography, smut and garbage? Children who are gay, trans, minority, Muslim, Jewish, introspective — they need the facts to better understand and value their lives. Facts and lives too many find “inconvenient,” and pass harsh, automatic (and ignorant) judgments upon. It is also important for so-called “normal” children to read and understand these facts of life. Indeed, incumbent upon all persons of faith, whether Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, et al., to better understand and accept one’s fellow man and woman. “The truth shall set you free,” said Jesus. Education and enlightenment mark the path toward a better brotherhood of man.

Our society must protect educators’ vital materials from vague, misinformed, and knee-jerk accusations of inappropriateness. In condemning life-affirming books as “counter to the citizens’ moral values,” I wonder what moral values Mr. Wohlford is talking about — and whence they came. They certainly aren’t Christian moral values.

Joseph Chonto

Davenport