Recent articles, letters, and opinions have inspired me to start a new political movement, which I will call MAGOT—“Make America Get Over Trump.” How he holds so many people in thrall by his personality and public statements is a mystery to me. But what isn’t is my conviction that we need to rise above this us versus them mentality that pervades our politics. “They will ruin America…we have to fight them.” Our MAGOT slogan will be, “we need more US in the United States.”