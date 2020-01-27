Letter: We must unite

Where to start. Our current administrations, both state and federal, seek not to unite, but divide. Let's begin with evangelical Christians. It is my understanding evangelicals' beliefs are attributed directly to the Bible. Many evangelicals vote Republican due to their opposition to abortion. Morally, I am against abortion, but I do not have the right to judge someone seeking an abortion; ultimate judgment is God's realm. I believe many opposed to abortion support gun rights; therefore it is a sin to abort but not to use a semi-automatic weapon to kill people. This is terribly conflicted. If one wishes to cite the Bible, we all know the passage when Christ stated, "He that is without sin among you, let him cast a stone at her." Enough said.