Letter: We need a debate
Letter: We need a debate

Davenport has an mayoral election coming up fast, and the public has barely had a chance to hear from the candidates. I have not heard of any mayoral debates or evening events, only a forum during the day while many of us are at work. This is a good start, but doesn't let much of our community learn about the mayoral candidates.

For Davenport voters to make an informed decision at the polls, we need a debate! When Mayor Frank Klipsch decided not to run for re-election, there were plenty of opportunities for Davenport voters to meet the candidates and hear their views in a neutral forum. This election, it feels like we are missing that crucial way to learn about candidates.

Katie Styrt

Davenport

