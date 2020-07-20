Letter: We need a leader

There he goes again, threatening to cut money for operations. He makes these threats any time he is disagreed with. He is not a leader. I am surprised he has not used his superior brain power to issue an executive order to banish the virus. He has wished for it to go away, but wishing does not work. It will take positive work and guidelines, from everyone, including the president.

It is quite obvious, he has no regard for the rule of law; if it isn't my idea, it can't be right. What is wrong with our Congress, that they seem to be afraid to hold up the Constitution? It is quite obvious the president has not read the document. As a matter of fact, he wanted at one time to remove an article, because it did not suit his away of thinking. He is not king. He seems to be drunk with power.