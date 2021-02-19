 Skip to main content
Letter: We need a leader
An open letter to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson:

I am writing to inquire as to why you did not sign onto the Conference of Mayors' letter to Congress calling on our elected leaders to approve President Biden's COVID relief package. Our Iowa cities, including Davenport, are in desperate need of financial aid to deal with the terrible costs of COVID-19. Mayors from Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City, Waterloo and Des Moines signed this letter. Why didn't you sign as Davenport's mayor?

Please sign that letter and announce a mask mandate for Davenport. Other Iowa cities have taken this step. It's not about waiting for the governor to act. Clearly, she will not. It's not even about whether or not it can be enforced. It is quite simply one thing that you can do as a leader to demonstrate the urgency of the situation we face in trying to control the spread of COVID-19 and its new variants. Please, we need a leader.

Cathy Bolkcom

Davenport

