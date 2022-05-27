 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We need a national voter ID law

Letters logo

I did accept the election results, but I personally had doubts and that is why I checked the election results on the interned state by state in Dec. 2020 and the results were very bothersome to me. At the time of the election the registered voter tally for the 50 states was 134,588,506 and the total votes counted was 155,120,887. That alone tells me that there something seriously wrong with that particular list. I believe a national voter ID law would force states into a better and up-to-date registered voter list. Many states are trying to pass laws to make elections more fair, but I would suggest to Mr. Persky (a previous letter writer) to get a copy of the May/June issue of the AMAC magazine; they have a very good in-depth article on a state-by-state voter election integrity improvement proposals and voter integrity laws passed.

Nick Huyten

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Not under Trump's watch

Letter: Not under Trump's watch

What caught my eye in Mr. Cole’s response to Mr. Bloom's letter to the editor is the statement “I, like many believe that the Russian invasion…

Letter: The problem with America

Letter: The problem with America

People are the undisputed cause of “climate” change. The scientific community is expected to fix the problem by replacing fossil fuels, cow fa…

Letter: Replacement theory is bunk

Letter: Replacement theory is bunk

America is a nation of immigrants unless you count the native peoples who were long ago rounded up and dumped on undesirable land. “Americans”…

Letter: No caps allowed

Letter: No caps allowed

I really enjoyed your article on May 17 titled “Living History” about the old one- room schoolhouses. I noticed that in the photograph connect…

Letter: Abortion is wrong

Letter: Abortion is wrong

For you people who believe in abortion, "It's not your body you are making a decision about, it's the life of a baby!" Anyone who thinks abort…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News