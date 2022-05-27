Letter: We need a national voter ID law

I did accept the election results, but I personally had doubts and that is why I checked the election results on the interned state by state in Dec. 2020 and the results were very bothersome to me. At the time of the election the registered voter tally for the 50 states was 134,588,506 and the total votes counted was 155,120,887. That alone tells me that there something seriously wrong with that particular list. I believe a national voter ID law would force states into a better and up-to-date registered voter list. Many states are trying to pass laws to make elections more fair, but I would suggest to Mr. Persky (a previous letter writer) to get a copy of the May/June issue of the AMAC magazine; they have a very good in-depth article on a state-by-state voter election integrity improvement proposals and voter integrity laws passed.