President Trump is upset that 16-year-old Greta Thunberg is on the cover of Time magazine. Have we forgotten that Trump was on the cover of Time, too? He had it framed and hanging on the wall at Mar-a-Lago. He was so proud of it. But, come to find out, it was a fake. Donald Trump was never on the cover of Time. It was all in his little mind. We need an adult in the White House, not a child.