Letter: We need answers

If you're a farmer, a hard working American, a member of our law enforcement, a brave member of our military, or even an American that decided to live off all the free stuff offered by our welfare state you might belong in a re-education camp. According to Democrats in power in Washington, and political hacks that now control our national media, that's exactly what they said about you if you voted for Donald Trump.

There's a silent movement for the silencing and cleansing of over 74 million Americans that voted for Trump. We've been called domestic terrorists, Nazis, the Klan, and even the president claimed we have racists and white supremacists in our law enforcement and military. Does our local media believe this, and if not why don't they speak up?

To prevent a Republican landslide in the upcoming midterm election, the Democrats must use the virus as the political advantage they made it in 2020. The Democrats effectively used the riots around the country to their political benefit and Americans needs to know why over $93 million dollars was donated to BLM after over 570 violent demonstrations and 150 federal buildings damaged.