Letter: We need better testing
Letter: We need better testing

I am one of the concerned people who take COVID seriously. When I experienced my second day of debilitating headaches along with tiredness, I decided to test for COVID even though I am fully vaccinated.

I went to the Test Iowa website. My choices were to go downtown and pick up a kit, activate it, take it to a UPS drop-off place and wait a few days for results, or order it online, wait for UPS to deliver it to my home, activate it, etc. I ordered one. And guess what: I just got the package today (Tuesday), four days after I ordered it.

Let's see, four days coming by UPS, four days back, three-to-four days to get results back from the test. In all, 11 to 12 days to see if you have COVID? And if I did have COVID and hadn't quarantined, how many people would I have infected not knowing? Well, hopefully no one since I always mask.

However, instead of waiting, I went to Genesis Convenient Care last Friday. The results came back Monday negative, and I missed only a few days of work.

It makes me wonder how many breakthrough cases there are when one has to wait so long and go through so much nonsense. Why bother? Why isn't the drive-through still in place when there are so many new cases now?

Mary Ostrom

Davenport

