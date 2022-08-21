Letter: We need border agents, not more IRS

When is enough, enough? The recession has hit most of us hard. Yet, what does our government do? Hires 87,000 IRS agents, instead of hiring border agents. These IRS agents being hired must know how to carry a gun and willing to use it. The IRS will now have more employees than The Pentagon, State Dept., FBI and the Border Control Agents combined. Why is this, when millions of illegal immigrants have poured over the border, not to mention over a million pills of fentanyl, that are killing our citizens. The New York mayor wants to call in the National Guard because of the illegal immigrants that been bused into his city, even though it is a sanctuary city. How about sending the National Guard to the border to help the Border Agents that are totally overwhelmed. And what about our AG? He ordered a raid on Mar-a-Lago. Something is definitely wrong in our country. It seems as though the government care more about themselves and illegal immigrants than they do about those who voted for them. They are ready to throw all those on Social Security over the cliff, while others revel in their undeserved welfare checks.