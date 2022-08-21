 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We need border agents, not more IRS

Letters logo

When is enough, enough? The recession has hit most of us hard. Yet, what does our government do? Hires 87,000 IRS agents, instead of hiring border agents. These IRS agents being hired must know how to carry a gun and willing to use it. The IRS will now have more employees than The Pentagon, State Dept., FBI and the Border Control Agents combined. Why is this, when millions of illegal immigrants have poured over the border, not to mention over a million pills of fentanyl, that are killing our citizens. The New York mayor wants to call in the National Guard because of the illegal immigrants that been bused into his city, even though it is a sanctuary city. How about sending the National Guard to the border to help the Border Agents that are totally overwhelmed. And what about our AG? He ordered a raid on Mar-a-Lago. Something is definitely wrong in our country. It seems as though the government care more about themselves and illegal immigrants than they do about those who voted for them. They are ready to throw all those on Social Security over the cliff, while others revel in their undeserved welfare checks.

People are also reading…

I certainly hope that more than myself think things in this country are not headed in the right direction. I have prayed that things will change, but I doubt it. That's why, enough is enough!

Peggy Huffstutler

Coal Valley

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter:Enforce loitering laws

Letter:Enforce loitering laws

No loitering signs abound in the QCA at convenience stores open 24/7 and other stores open early and late — places where disaffected, lost sou…

Letter: Vote to save the Earth

Letter: Vote to save the Earth

For 50 years, climatologists have sounded the alarm that climate change is man-made and poses an existential threat to life on Earth. Today, s…

Letter: Thanks for the free pie

Letter: Thanks for the free pie

A big “thank you” to the family that unexpectedly paid for our cherry pie at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday! It was closing time, and I was o…

Letter:Startups can be tough

Letter:Startups can be tough

For years, universities have touted how their alumni networks benefit graduates. Recently, Professor Garfinkel of Iowa University decided to s…

Letter: Thanks, Gov. Reynolds

Letter: Thanks, Gov. Reynolds

Politicians regularly tell us that small businesses are the backbone of our economy but very few actually craft policies that will help small-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News