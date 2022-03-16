 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We need courage

Courage comes from the deepest recesses of our soul, where belief, hope and grounded optimism reside. America needs a firm, unwavering recommitment to courage.

Today, we are bombarded with fear. Pandemics. Inflation. Socialism. Distrustful media. Our culture has made us dysfunctional.

Fear leads to demoralization and dependence, loss of choice, and abdication of personal responsibility. Courage does the exact opposite. It keeps those monsters at bay.

The principles of natural law in our Constitution provide for self-determination, limited government and individual rights. Our fearless founders knew what each generation must rediscover — courage.

So, where are we today? Those who call themselves Americans must step into the breach to fight for our rights. Some may waver, but most will not. Historically, when hard choices are put to us, we fight for our rights.

There are endless examples of our temperament when it comes to defending freedom. Naval Captain John Paul Jones: "Surrender? I have not yet begun to fight." Ronald Reagan: "Tear down this wall, Mr. Gorbachev."

As we embark on the wild seas of 2022, our courageous answers must come from deep within. Individually and together, we must do this. There is no halfway station between courage and fear.

Mike Steffen

Moline

