In the early days the Roman republic gave the entire legislative power to the people. This unbounded power they possessed collectively; there was no legislative body such as the Senate nor a House of Representatives. Given that Congress has recently proven itself to be hopelessly divided, utterly corrupt and absolutely useless if not downright harmful to the common good of this country (although they are good for entertainment if you can stomach a 24-hour news cycle), then perhaps it is time to dispense with this intermediate body. After all, we do now have the internet.
Congress came into being because as the population of a country was so widely dispersed, the voting public was unable to gather together to cast their votes, so Congress came into being to "represent" their constituents. With the internet, this is no longer an issue so we can once again have a true democracy in this country. Every citizen can now represent themselves through internet technology.
Kerry Etringer
Davenport