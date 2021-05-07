 Skip to main content
Letter: We need hope
Letter: We need hope

As a member of the River Bandits grounds crew for the past six years and one of the fortunate 200 employed by that organization, I was pleased to read Dave Heller’s letter in the Quad-City Times the other day. He made some very valid points concerning the stadium.

Most people don’t realize the impact that minor league baseball has on a community and its well-being. It’s something you don’t want to ever let get away. Having grown up in Waterloo and seeing what the loss of a minor league team can do to the community, I was pleased that the City of Davenport has taken the initiative to see that doesn’t happen here.

Five million dollars seems like a lot of capital outlay, but it’s worth it. While Modern Woodmen Park is a quality facility already, the proposed upgrades will improve the overall quality of the stadium for everyone: players, coaches, umpires, trainers, workers, and of course fans.

Last summer without professional baseball was one too many. We can’t let it become a permanent situation. It’ll be great to see fans back in the stands enjoying themselves and watching baseball again. Let’s hope the improvements to the stadium will make Modern Woodmen Park our "Field of Dreams."

We all need hope right now.

Mike Neff

Bettendorf

