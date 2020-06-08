Letter: We need leadership now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As I watch the nationwide protests occurring over the cruel death of George Floyd I wonder why no meaningful response or suggestions of actions are being put forth at any level of our government.

The cries of injustice are fully warranted by another harsh case of brutality on a person of color. When will actions be proposed to assure the nation that changes will be made to stop these kinds of tragedies?

It would be helpful to hear our leaders voice words of understanding and commitment to take actions to address the problems that lead to these kinds of incidents. A change in both the social dynamics that create division as well as in the mindset of law enforcement officers that too often take actions based on racial profiling, using unwarranted and unnecessary force.

Establishment of an agencies at the federal, the State, and Local levels are needed that should be assigned the task of reviewing and seeking to understand the problems at all levels: from societal through to the law enforcement agencies. These agencies should also seek input from many voices in the community to help create actions that will build trust and understanding to eliminate these tragic injustices.