The numbers are shocking. Tens of thousands of Americans die each year from lack of health insurance.
And nearly half of American adults under age 65 are either uninsured or under-insured, which means they don't have insurance that covers what they need at prices they can afford. Our current healthcare system is a mess, because it's driven by the almighty dollar. We need a system built on care, not profit.
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal is introducing a Medicare-for-All bill in Congress. It's what we need. It will cost less and cover more because all monies will go to actual care and not to the profits of big insurance, big pharma and big hospitals.
Ninety-seven House members have signed on as co-sponsors so far, saying they support the bill. But my congressman, Rep. Dave Loebsack, has not.
I've called him; other folks have called him. Loebsack needs to hear from lots of us telling him to co-sponsor Jayapal's bill. Our lives depend on it. To learn more about the bill or how to get involved in the fight for healthcare justice, go to www.iowacci.org.
It's up to us, the people, to make it happen.
Ginny Meyer
Lone Tree, Iowa