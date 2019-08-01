July 30 was Medicare’s birthday. I’d like to see my representative support expanding it to everyone, not just those 65 and older like me.
Why do we need Medicare-for-all? The United States ranks 34th worst among developed nations for percentage of people without health coverage. Many insured Americans learn the hard way that high deductibles and co-pays can make treatment un-affordable (i.e. unusable).
Drug companies are gouging the American people, putting essential medicines out of reach. Our country spends the most (more than $10,000 per year per person) on a system that often delivers the least. Life expectancy in the U.S. has fallen to bottom among wealthy nations. And shamefully, roughly one-third of the $3.5 trillion we pay into our current system each year is sucked up by corporate paper shuffling, advertising, executive pay and perks, expensive headquarters and other non-care charges.
The problem isn’t our doctors and health care providers, it’s the system. The current system measures success not by the care delivered but how much profits are extracted for the few.
We need to get profits out of health care, we need Medicare for all. Contact your representative today to sign on to H.R. 1384 — the Medicare for All Act of 2019.
Pat Bowen
Iowa City