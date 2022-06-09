Letter: We need more regulations on guns

Uvalde was the 27th US school shooting in 2022, according to the news. Some children were so badly shot that they couldn't be identified visually and a DNA swab was required of the parents to compare with the DNA of the dead child. And children must go back to school every day, hyper-alert, when all they are supposed to do is learn and play and their teachers just want to teach them. What's happening doesn't have to be this way.

Cars can be dangerous too, but we have regulations and requirements for testing and licensing, penalties for non-compliance with the laws, and proof of insurance to promote public safety. We believe in responsible gun ownership, so why can't gun-training classes be required to learn the "rules of the road" before a gun license is issued? Regulations are not a threat to the right to bear arms. They can and should be a means of promoting the public welfare.

As things stand this year, there have been 212 mass shootings in the US as of May 25th, a count far ahead of other industrialized countries.

A gun-safety class, background checks, red-flag laws, and we can help make it possible for our children to enjoy their lives, liberties and pursuits of happiness.

Wm. Chris and Barb Reynolds

Prophetstown

