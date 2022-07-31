 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We need more reporting on climate change

Letters logo

As a reader who follows local and national news daily, I am worried about the recent extreme heat and wildfires raging across the country and abroad. I feel for people who lose their lives and livelihoods to extreme weather, and I know the drought is affecting crops in Iowa this season, as it has in recent years.

But too few stories in local news outlets covering climate disasters identify a connection to their main cause: fossil fuels. The science is clear – the longer we allow coal, oil, and gas companies to dig and burn as they do now, the worse the impacts of the climate crisis will be. The situation is even worse now that the U.S. Supreme Court has recently ruled that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has exceeded its authority to regulate emissions from coal-fired power plants in the recent WV v. EPA decision. The court says that Congress should adopt the regulations to reduce these heat-trapping gases. Given our "do-nothing Congress”, in what century might that happen?

Local, regional, and national media have an important role to play — and a moral obligation to tell the whole truth. It’s time to clear one thing about extreme weather: It's not just a "crisis" - it's a crime, and the fossil fuel industry is to blame. The media has an important job to do to turn the tide of public opinion and help the world avoid the worst of the climate impacts.

Please tell the real and whole story about the climate crisis.

Sister Mary Rehmann, CHM

Davenport

