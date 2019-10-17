Regarding Bernie Thiergart’s Oct. 6 letter defending former Gov. Scott Walker’s keynote of a local prayer breakfast:
While I applaud your willingness to pray, Christianity is about more than personal piety: it is about putting love into practice. Accepting Jesus as lord and savior doesn’t mean ignoring the cries of the poor and supporting those who oppress. The purpose of Quad Cities Interfaith is to create a more just society. That includes calling out systems and practices rooted in classism and racism, like Walker’s policies. There is a long tradition of the prophets and Jesus taking to task oppressors of the poor. Walker’s legacy as governor was making education and medical care more difficult and costly. Walker slashed aid to public schools by almost $800 million to fund tax cuts for the rich and corporations, while gutting environmental regulations. Those policies are wrong, cruel, and they don’t align with the faith values of seeking to create a more just community.
We stand with Rev. William Barber from the Poor People’s Campaign: "An estimated 40% of Americans have taken on debt because of medical issues; medical debt is the number one cause of personal bankruptcy filings. The truth is that the millions of poor people in the United States today are poor because the wealth and resources of our country have been flowing to a small number of people. The truth is that a morality that claims to care for the souls of people while destroying their bodies, the environment and communities is deeply immoral."
Rev. Rich Hendricks
Secretary and board member
Quad-Cities Interfaith