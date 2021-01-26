Letter: We need new solutions

Last summer, at the peak of social unrest while viewing videos of excessive force and death caused by some police officers, the cry was to defund police departments. Defunding wasn’t meant to eliminate police departments but move some of their funding to prevention rather than increasing the number of officers. Money would be used for mental health, homelessness and affordable housing, social workers, internet access, and special education programs for children whose families didn’t have the capacity to assist them in school.
Although not part of the conversation in the city of Davenport’s proposal on how to solve our crime problems, I am reading about the solution, which is to increase the number of police officers. How they will be utilized is important, but has this worked in the past? If we arrest more criminals and get them off the street, we are arriving at a short-term solution, but not addressing the root cause of the problem.
My argument is simple. It centers on solving a big problem and attacking the causes rather than the symptoms, which will continue to plague us moving forward. When mandatory minimum sentences were implemented, mostly minorities were affected. Many ended up being incarcerated, but our crime rate did not appreciably change. This is not the type of wound that will be helped with a band-aid solution. We need to stop the infection before we can heal, which means looking for new solutions that will require long-term thinking and solutions based on root causes not political expediency.
Dan Portes
Davenport