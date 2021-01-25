Letter: We need new solutions

We need new solutions
Last summer, at the peak of social unrest while viewing videos of excessive force and death caused by some police officers, the cry was to defund police departments. Defunding wasn’t meant to eliminate police departments but move some of their funding to prevention rather than increasing the number of officers. Money would be used for mental health, homelessness and affordable housing, social workers, internet access, and special education programs for children whose families didn’t have the capacity to assist them in school.
Although not part of the conversation in the city of Davenport’s proposal on how to solve our crime problems, I am reading about the solution, which is to increase the number of police officers. How they will be utilized is important, but has this worked in the past? If we arrest more criminals and get them off the street, we are arriving at a short-term solution, but not addressing the root cause of the problem.
My argument is simple. It centers on solving a big problem and attacking the causes rather than the symptoms, which will continue to plague us moving forward. When mandatory minimum sentences were implemented, mostly minorities were affected. Many ended up being incarcerated, but our crime rate did not appreciably change. This is not the type of wound that will be helped with a band-aid solution. We need to stop the infection before we can heal, which means looking for new solutions that will require long-term thinking and solutions based on root causes not political expediency.
Dan Portes
Davenport
An affront to honesty
The Jan. 16 column in the Dispatch-Argus and the Quad-City Times that compared protests several years ago at the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison to the recent attack on the United States Capitol is an affront to honesty.
As a retired state employee, I was at the Capitol in Madison during the protests. I was there out of concern that my former co-workers would receive fair treatment. When I worked at the State Historical Society of Wisconsin, I installed exhibits in the state Capitol on two occasions. I am very familiar with the structure. During the protests, demonstrators made no attempts to vandalize or cause destruction to the beautiful historic building. Any damage was incidental to the large number of people inside.
While at the Capitol building as the protests were occurring, I saw no weapons, heard no gunfire, nor observed anything that would have accounted for bullets scattered across the Capitol grounds. The protestors and Capitol Police were respectful and civil to each other. No crowds chased or threw fire extinguishers at police officers. No police offices were killed.
The recent column in your papers appears to serve no purpose other than to deceive your readers. If your publisher wishes to promote useful debate and honest discourse, it is time to review the contributors that you choose for your opinion pages.
Tom McKay
Hampton
The police state
Andre Hill was shot by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio. He was a person of color looking after his home. A neighbor had called to report a perceived crime in the neighborhood and when the police arrived, they executed Andre.
I say those that snitch for no good reason are bullies.
Cops are trained in the art of overkill. Too many officers have no respect for citizens; all they care about is making it home after their shift. If a victim of a crime acts dramatic, they may be taken away, or worse, by responding trigger-happy officers. To break up the police state, we must do away with current attitudes.
Mike Maschmann
Long Grove