Letter: We need solutions
After reading the recent letter of Dec. 8 entitled "Covid Set the Stage" several times, I am still puzzled by its meaning and intent. I agree with some of the writer's statements. I think that anything taken to an extreme loses its initial intent and is no longer beneficial. This can be said for socialism, conservatism, food, drink, parental controls, and on and on. Are you promoting anarchy? If so, have you read Golding's "Lord of the Flies"?

Without government, there is no one to resolve disputes domestically or internationally, no Social Security and no infrastructure. I assume that you have never turned down your monthly Social Security check. I know you drive on highways and bet that you have crossed the new Mississippi River bridge.

I agree that our government is not perfect.

Now that we have determined that concept, what are we going to do about it? As a former school teacher, we often diagnosed children with learning disorders, social disorders, etc. We then developed a plan to remediate the problem. That was the hardest and most essential step. Your diatribe attempted to tell us what is wrong with our country, but you didn't address the most important part. What do we do about it?

Sandy Klosterman

Davenport

