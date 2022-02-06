Letter: We need teachers

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver was quoted in this newspaper saying that "teachers should not worry about jail time for distributing books that some people might consider vulgar. Really?

Additionally, in the last year the Iowa Legislature passed a law that purportedly is to prevent the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our schools., There is absolutely no evidence that CRT as has ever been taught in any public school curriculum in Iowa.

The law passed in Iowa states, in part, that teachers must not teach history in a way that might cause any student to feel uncomfortable regarding their race or ethnic background. An official in Texas went so far as to say that if the Holocaust was taught, an alternative view should be included! So how does a teacher teach such topics as slavery, the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, the establishment of Jim Crow and segregation laws or the civil rights movement without risking his or her job because a student or a parent might object?

In a more recent article, I read about how the Legislature is considering lowering teacher certification standards in the hope that Iowa could attract more teacher candidates due to growing teacher shortage.

Average teacher salaries in Iowa rank 23rd in the nation. However, salaries are not the only detriment to recruiting young people. Given this political climate, why would any capable young person today even consider teaching as a profession?

Rex Hutchison

Davenport

