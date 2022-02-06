 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: We need teachers

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver was quoted in this newspaper saying that "teachers should not worry about jail time for distributing books that some people might consider vulgar. Really?

Additionally, in the last year the Iowa Legislature passed a law that purportedly is to prevent the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our schools., There is absolutely no evidence that CRT as has ever been taught in any public school curriculum in Iowa.

The law passed in Iowa states, in part, that teachers must not teach history in a way that might cause any student to feel uncomfortable regarding their race or ethnic background. An official in Texas went so far as to say that if the Holocaust was taught, an alternative view should be included! So how does a teacher teach such topics as slavery, the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, the establishment of Jim Crow and segregation laws or the civil rights movement without risking his or her job because a student or a parent might object?

In a more recent article, I read about how the Legislature is considering lowering teacher certification standards in the hope that Iowa could attract more teacher candidates due to growing teacher shortage.

People are also reading…

Average teacher salaries in Iowa rank 23rd in the nation. However, salaries are not the only detriment to recruiting young people. Given this political climate, why would any capable young person today even consider teaching as a profession?

Rex Hutchison

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump is responsible

It's so disgusting to hear Republican lawmakers and others rail against the Biden administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Letter: The people should decide

Letter: The people should decide

I read Terry Sullivan's letter, "The ruling class," and it brings up a question that I've had for a long time. Why aren't the citizens of Dave…

Letter: Tax cuts won't fix things

Letter: Tax cuts won't fix things

Iowa has reported $1.2 billion excess tax dollars. The governor wants to give it back. Why do I feel it will be given to global corporations t…

Letter: Smiling at dogma

I am old enough to remember the 50s, the decade in which I went to elementary school. This was a time when the specter of communism was very r…

Letter: Not fair

Governor Reynolds' proposal to transition in four years to a flat income tax rate of 4% will shift much of the tax burden to low and middle-in…

Letter: An alternative to tax cuts

The day of the Pennsylvania bridge collapse, MSNBC reported that the state had 3,353 bridges in "poor condition," and that Iowa is the only st…

Letter: Work on real problems

As Iowa Republicans puff out their chests bragging about having an extra billion dollars surplus on hand in state coffers, claiming such effic…

Letter: Restore bridge name

A recent letter suggesting the Interstate-74 bridge be named in honor of Abraham Lincoln, does not mention that the first span of the old brid…

Letter: Not news

I opened the newspaper last week and was surprised (not really) by the front page headlines, including pictures, that showed Davenport removin…

Letter: Wake up

Yes, please stop and do not pass school buses on two-way roads when the sign is out. Quit stopping on four-lane roads when going toward the fr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News