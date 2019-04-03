I’m worried that Democrats are holding themselves back because they're afraid of bad-faith attacks from the right.
Congress and the public need and deserve to see the full Mueller report as soon as humanly possible, and it doesn’t seem like Democrats in the House are acting as urgently as they could be. They need to subpoena Mueller’s testimony, as well as that of Attorney General William Barr, and the full report.
Fox and the lunatic right are trying to distort and lie, and the longer it takes for the report to come out, the more of an advantage they have to twist the truth.
Beginning impeachment proceedings, which are completely warranted even without the question of Russia, is another urgent matter that would help shed light on whatever information Barr is trying to avoid giving to Congress. It may not be politically expedient, but we are under a moral obligation to impeach Trump. He has lied and cheated and used the office to enrich himself, and even if he can’t be proven a criminal yet, he still can and should be held to a presidential standard of conduct. He’s a grifter and a liar, and we need to act.
Caitlin McCleary
Blue Grass