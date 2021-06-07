 Skip to main content
Letter: We need to help
The cease fire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers is still in effect. Homes were destroyed and 58,000 people fled Gaza, and now are displaced. The United States has an obligation to provide humanitarian aid to the territory of Gaza and its people. As our legislators, Senators Joni Ernst, Chuck Grassley, and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks need to support humanitarian aid because it’s the humane, Christian thing to do, and not political.

I would like to see them work with Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding aid to Gaza families.

Nancy Stone

Davenport

