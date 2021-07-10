 Skip to main content
Letter: We need to know
We now have a special commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, something congressional Republicans have vociferously and vehemently opposed. I wonder why?

There are a number of things we need to know:

1. What congressional Republican(s) authorized a MAGA tour on Jan. 5 in the Capitol building when it had been shut down due to COVID-19?

2. The complete transcript of Kevin McCarthy’s desperate call to Donald Trump for help.

3. Why Trump waited over 2-plus hours to respond to McCarthy’s cries for help?

4. Trump viewed the attack on television, but what action did he take?

5. What role, if any, congressional Republicans had in fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection?

6. Who financed this insurrection?

7. Why both Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy initially condemned Trump for inciting this insurrection, but shifted their position after McCarthy’s visit to Mar-a-Lago?

8. Why congressional Republicans are basically wanting to sweep the insurrection under the carpet and trying to change the narrative that it was a typical "walk in the park."

9. How much effect Trump’s Jan. 6 rally had on the Capitol attack?

Using the 9/11 Commission format, I find it puzzling that the House Democrats gave the Republicans everything they demanded, but Republicans voted it down. So, here’s my position: Republicans have absolutely no grounds to cry "partisan" when the final answers come to light. Republicans had their chance to weigh in on the facts.

This commission will responsibly investigate all the evidence and arrive at a non-partisan decision based on the facts, not conspiracy theories.

Jim Eccher

Orion

