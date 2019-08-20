Dear congresswoman Cheri Bustos. I'm writing to you as a concerned citizen of ** Illinois. A concerned citizen who has hopes and goals for the future. Goals that require a healthy body and a healthy planet, something I think we all can relate to.
The reason I'm emailing you is regarding the topic of the ongoing geo-engineering/climate engineering/solar radiation management programs that every single person on this planet can see above their heads. Programs that have been ongoing for decades. Programs that have been altering the state of our environment and the health of the people negatively the entire time.
What I would like to know is this. Why, despite the mountains of evidence to show that these programs are ongoing, are you and every one of your colleagues remaining silent on this topic?
From lab tests around the world PROVING conclusively that there are Aluminum, Barium, Strontium, and other heavy metals in. our. rainwater, soil, plants, waterways (https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/lab-tests/) (Tests of which I confirmed for myself with rain in my own yard) to heavy metal contamination found killing our bees, insects, and contaminating our oceans. (Bees are now dying with signs of Alzheimers).
The above information has been handed personally delivered to numerous local and state politicians.
