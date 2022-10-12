 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We need to properly fund the police

Letters logo

Our communities have been suffering the devastating effects of a crime crisis for far too long now. Every day, before I reported on the weather, I listened to my colleagues report on the unprecedented situation our law enforcement community faces every day. From rising crime to a growing mental health crisis, our local police have been asked to do more, with fewer resources.

Last week when I was in Washington D.C., I urged each Representative I saw to swiftly pass the Invest to Protect Act. This landmark legislation will finally provide funds directly to our communities to begin proactively addressing the challenges faced by modern law enforcement. After years of hearing the stories facing local law enforcement, I want to do my part.

Watching the news, it’s clear to see how hard it is to be an officer today. These brave men and women answer our calls every time we ask for help. Now it’s our time to help restore the dignity of their profession through funding their salaries, training, and equipment to a level equal to the tasks being assigned to them.

People are also reading…

Being trusted to help keep our communities safe has been the greatest reward of my career. However, I know all too well that in addition to gratitude and a sense of pride, those keeping us safe need a fair wage and a properly funded department. That is while I applaud the House for passing legislation to give law enforcement more funding.

Eric Sorensen

Democratic nominee for U.S. House

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Don't smoke

Letter: Don't smoke

Let me be frank. I totally agree with Gary Francque’s letter regarding the cannabis dispensary in Moline. “Dope dealing” in Moline; it was cal…

Letter: The foggy middle

Letter: The foggy middle

I've been intrigued by the recent push saying, "life begins at fertilization" and the fertilized ovum is a "person."

Letter: Biden is doing a poor job

Letter: Biden is doing a poor job

Only the most radical left-wing Democrat would say that President Biden is doing a good job. Average Americans think just the opposite is true…

Letter: Turn off Fox

Letter: Turn off Fox

Recently I decided to watch FOX News for one week, to understand what their message was to the American people. After listening for several da…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News