Letter: We need to properly fund the police

Our communities have been suffering the devastating effects of a crime crisis for far too long now. Every day, before I reported on the weather, I listened to my colleagues report on the unprecedented situation our law enforcement community faces every day. From rising crime to a growing mental health crisis, our local police have been asked to do more, with fewer resources.

Last week when I was in Washington D.C., I urged each Representative I saw to swiftly pass the Invest to Protect Act. This landmark legislation will finally provide funds directly to our communities to begin proactively addressing the challenges faced by modern law enforcement. After years of hearing the stories facing local law enforcement, I want to do my part.

Watching the news, it’s clear to see how hard it is to be an officer today. These brave men and women answer our calls every time we ask for help. Now it’s our time to help restore the dignity of their profession through funding their salaries, training, and equipment to a level equal to the tasks being assigned to them.

Being trusted to help keep our communities safe has been the greatest reward of my career. However, I know all too well that in addition to gratitude and a sense of pride, those keeping us safe need a fair wage and a properly funded department. That is while I applaud the House for passing legislation to give law enforcement more funding.

Eric Sorensen

Democratic nominee for U.S. House

Moline