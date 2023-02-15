Last year I was at an outdoor event where alcohol was being served. A young man got out of control and had to be restrained by two police officers. One was a male and the other a female officer. They had a hard time trying to handcuff him. After he was restrained, he kept kicking, yelling and screaming till they took him away.

I have been pulled over a few times, but I made sure I show respect to the officers. One night, I was watching Tom Snyder interviewing Alfred Hitchcock. Tom asked Hitchcock if he was afraid of anything. He said cops make me nervous. He told a story of a man who stopped to drop off clothes at the cleaners. Came out and was getting a ticket for parking in a no parking zone. He tore up the ticket and was taken to jail. He was put in a cell with another man, and they got into a fight. The other guy hit his head on the wall and died. Now he's there for murder.

Not all police officers are bad as what we have seen lately on TV. There are more good police officers than bad.

In the '70s there was a Moline police officer, Joe Dempsey, that used to direct traffic in downtown Moline. I always admired him. He was tall and very friendly with everyone. I knew him personally because he lived next to my brother Frank.

We need to respect the laws of man, the laws of nature and the laws of God.

Oscar Perez

Moline