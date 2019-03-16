As the widespread criminal- and self-serving behavior of the Trump gang becomes daily more clear, many citizens and voters remain unconcerned. It is difficult to discern why such blatant corruption is received with so little outrage.
Old fashioned values, such as honesty, integrity and unselfishness still are preached from pulpits and proclaimed as ideals in much of the press. Yet the day-to-day lives of many citizens seem to indicate those ideals are just words with little impact on the choices made in their lives.
The survival of the fittest attitude apparently guides the moral choices of many. Our government often buys into: "Might makes right." Where do we turn for guidance? The Bible seems to be used to justify any behavior.
What is needed is honest examination by each of us of what we really believe. Few in an honest self-analysis of our own deepest values could really justify the behavior now daily on display at the highest level of our government.
Do we honestly think that our real values need not guide our leaders?
Don Moeller
Davenport