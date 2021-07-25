 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: We need workers
topical

Letter: We need workers

The need to repair, replace and rebuild our infrastructure is clear. The alternative is to wait for it to tragically collapse and expect to pay emergency costs. Our sewer, water and electric systems, roads and bridges, locks and dams, airports, railroads, parks, bike paths, etc., have deferred maintenance. Rural areas especially need greater access to the internet.

My question is, who is going to do this work? We already have a serious labor shortage. Talk to anyone in the construction trades, and they will tell you it is hard to find skilled workers.

For decades, we have encouraged our young people to pursue white collar jobs. Yet we all rely on carpenters, plumbers, electricians, sheet metal workers, roofers, landscapers, HVAC technicians and many other construction workers to build and fix our stuff. These people should be treated as heroes.

Yes, we do have skilled American workers. Some of them are in the military, building infrastructure in places like Afghanistan, where we just abandoned huge military bases that cost billions of dollars. Perhaps some military personnel could be redirected to build infrastructure at home?

What other alternatives do we have? Lure the best and brightest who are already working other jobs? Hire firms from China (as many other countries are doing)? Take the risk of hiring unskilled labor? None of these options seem like smart ideas.

The first priority in any infrastructure bill should be to recruit, train and develop the workforce that will be expected to do this work.

Dan R. Ebener

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thanks

I would like to recognize some of our "unsung heroes", i.e., all the volunteers who maintain our small town cemeteries. These volunteers spend…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A travesty

I am writing in support of the letter that Kirk Vandecar wrote to this newspaper on July 14. I cannot believe that Dan Dolan is planning to te…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News