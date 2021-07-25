Letter: We need workers

The need to repair, replace and rebuild our infrastructure is clear. The alternative is to wait for it to tragically collapse and expect to pay emergency costs. Our sewer, water and electric systems, roads and bridges, locks and dams, airports, railroads, parks, bike paths, etc., have deferred maintenance. Rural areas especially need greater access to the internet.

My question is, who is going to do this work? We already have a serious labor shortage. Talk to anyone in the construction trades, and they will tell you it is hard to find skilled workers.

For decades, we have encouraged our young people to pursue white collar jobs. Yet we all rely on carpenters, plumbers, electricians, sheet metal workers, roofers, landscapers, HVAC technicians and many other construction workers to build and fix our stuff. These people should be treated as heroes.

Yes, we do have skilled American workers. Some of them are in the military, building infrastructure in places like Afghanistan, where we just abandoned huge military bases that cost billions of dollars. Perhaps some military personnel could be redirected to build infrastructure at home?